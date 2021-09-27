Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Movie Casts Carrie Preston

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Preston has boarded John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut at Blumhouse, which has been billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment feature set at a gay conversion camp. The project from the 3x Oscar nominee was previously known as Whistler Camp.

Preston joins already cast Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, the latter who is also serving as EP. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is also serving as EP.

For seven seasons, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler, the sassy red-headed waitress on the hit HBO series True Blood. She won an Emmy playing Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS’s award-winning series The Good Wife and recurred in the same role on its spin-off, The Good Fight. She also recurred for five years on CBS’ Person of Interest playing Grace, the love interest to her real-life husband, Michael Emerson.

Preston can now be seen on TNT’s series Claws as Polly. She also can be seen in Dr. Death with Joshua Jackson based on the true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch who permanently maimed and killed his patients.

Other TV series credits include NBC’s Crowded, ABC miniseries When We Rise, Brockmire, Dating Game Killer, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In film, Preston’s most recent work is the lead in the horror/comedy thriller, 30 Miles From Nowhere on Amazon Prime. She also stars in Marti Noxon’s To the Bone on Netflix alongside Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins as well as in Bastian Gunther’s One of These Days, playing the leading role of Joan, opposite Joe Cole. Other features include Daisy Winters opposite Brooke Shields; 5 Flights Up with Diane Keaton and Morgan Freeman; Sarah Knight’s Vino Veritas, Brian Crano’s A Bag of Hammers opposite Rebecca Hall and Jason Ritter; starring with Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris in Dustin Lance Black’s Virginia and alongside Jeremy Sisto in the indie film Sironia.

