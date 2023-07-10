Blue Beetle’s ‘Fascist Batman’ Backlash Doesn’t Bother The Star: ‘That Was The Point’

Speaking on the moment himself, Angel Manuel Soto said the Batman line is meant to reveal more about Uncle Rudy than Bruce Wayne (or the screenwriters, for that matter). “We always wanted to have fun with the way Rudy talks about other superheroes,” Soto told MovieMaker. “So to the people who got mad at it, give us a chance. We’re just trying to have fun with the characters that we love. And everybody in our movie loves Batman and Superman and Flash.”

Despite causing much debate online, Soto’s use of in-universe name-drops is nothing new for the post-Zack Snyder interregnum at DC Films. James Gunn used the same bit as a recurring joke throughout the first season of HBO’s “Peacemaker” series. The titular character (played by John Cena) adamantly insists on a number of absurd conspiracies about A-List DC superheroes, including Green Arrow (who is, according to Peacemaker, a “Brony”) and Aquaman (who’s somewhat predictably accused of having sex with fish). Gunn’s fellow co-CEO, Peter Safran, and his production company, The Safran Company, were involved in both “Peacemaker” and “Blue Beetle.”

It seems probable that Rudy, like Peacemaker, is meant to be seen as a conspiracy theorist himself, reacting to a world growing stranger with each alien invasion and timeline reset. Whether or not his theories shake your confidence in the characters will be up to you to decide. Soto, on the other hand, is confident in his opinions. “Of course, we have criticisms about all [the DC superheroes], as we all should. But that doesn’t mean that we hate Batman. We love Batman.”