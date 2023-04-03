Blue Beetle’s Action-Packed Adventure Trailer is A Must-See

The first “Blue Beetle” trailer confidently sets up Xolo Maridueña as the DCEU’s next superhero. The debut trailer for the superhero adventure is action-packed, filled with bright, vivid visuals, thanks to Reyes’ suit. The trailer isn’t the best way to see Reyes struggle with his newfound abilities, but it portrays Blue Beetle as a real coming-of-age movie. Audiences can expect the second trailer to expand upon the film’s narrative and villain Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon.

Although the trailer was exciting, some viewers might not be as excited about the premiere weekend. The DCEU reset will help to alleviate any doubts. Gunn made no mention of “Blue Beetle’s future” in his announcement about the DC slate. The Flash will release several months ahead of “Blue Beetle” and it is expected to reset the entire DCEU. Jaime and his story are likely to have real consequences once the DCEU becomes a reality. Gunn previously Share the first neon-doused “Blue Beetle” poster in early December 2022. Per the trailer, it’s possible that “Blue Beetle” could even be stand-alone — only time will tell.

On August 18, “Blue Beetle,” hits the cinemas.