Blood Meridian, the infamous Cormac McCarthy film that was never brought to Hollywood by four directors

HITC looks at the four directors that failed to take Cormac McCarthy’s infamous Blood Meridian to Hollywood, and one who is lined up to finally tackle the behemoth project.

Many readers around the globe are fond of great American novelists and acclaimed authors are recognized for producing philosophical books which are simultaneously entertaining and thought-provoking.

Cormac McCarthy, one of America’s best writers. The Rhode Island born talent died at age 89 in 2023. He left behind an amazing legacy in both literature and cinema. Such novels as 2005’s No Country For Old Men and 2006’s The Road have been adapted by the Coen brothers and John Hillcoat, respectively.

However, many fans have argued in the past that his 1985 western novel Blood Meridian is unfilmable, and it’s not that filmmakers haven’t attempted to helm it in the past—they have.

With lots of people either finally reading or revisiting the writer’s most upsetting and grandiose work, let’s note the four filmmakers who failed to adapt Blood Meridian, along with the man who is up to the task as we speak…

Ridley Scott

That’s right, Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott is one of the brave few who felt determined to tackle a cinematic adaptation of the uncompromised, violent, and savage Blood Meridian.

Although he was determined to bring the novel to audiences, he has since explained that he was ultimately unable to get the ball rolling because movie studios “didn’t want to make it,” he told Time Out during an You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here..

“The book is so uncompromising,” he explained, “which is what’s great about it. It would have been rated double-X… It’s horrific. He writes in visual images which are spectacular, so it suits me down to the ground.”

Although Ridley’s Blood Meridian was never made, Cormac did pen the screenplay for the director’s 2013 crime thriller The Counselor.

Tommy Lee Jones

Blood Meridian would have made a great choice for the 76-year old American actor/filmmaker who is well-versed in Westerns.

It’s likely he thought the same thing, as he acquired the filming rights for this controversial novel at the end of the 1990s. He was open in his praise of the novel, so it would seem that this project could have been a passion.

Ridley decided to give it a shot despite working on screenplays drafts and having meetings with possible producers.

Tommy was Ed Tom Bell in Coen’s adaptation of No Country For Old Men.

James Franco

The Spider-Man (Harry Osborn) actor James Franco has proven himself comfortable in the director’s chair on multiple occasions but was unable to bring his vision for Blood Meridian to Hollywood.

It was said during plans were being drawn up that it may have starred Ryan Reynolds, Russell Crowe, Tye Sheridan, Vincent D’Onofrio, and James himself in a central role.

On the other hand, there was an issue with securing the novel’s rights and others which prevented him from proceeding with the passion project. According to sources, it was scrapped in 2016

Beforehand, however, James did direct an adaptation of Cormac’s 1973 novel Child Of God in 2013.

Todd Field

Director Todd Field recently earned immense acclaim for his third narrative feature TÁR starring Cate Blanchett.

He previously helmed 2001’s In The Bedroom and 2006’s Little Children, marking a huge gap between his second and third movies. He’s reportedly attempted to helm a number of different projects over the years, one of which includes Blood Meridian.

The American film director had been attached at one stage to produce Scott Rudin, but the plans have essentially dissolved at some point.

John Hillcoat now makes it!

Blood Meridian could finally make it to Hollywood

This was a reported Blood Meridian, a new Australian film by John Hillcoat is set to be released in April 2023.

The movie will be produced by New Regency, Black Bear Pictures’ Keith Redmon, and John himself, who would have been high up on fan-castings for one reason… The Road.

John previously helmed the adaptation of Cormac’s novel of the same name in 2009, which starred Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, and Charlize Theron.

Considering he’s already brought one of the author’s works to screens, perhaps he’ll finally be the one to complete Blood Meridian and deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience to boot. The only way to know is through time.