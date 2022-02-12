Blinken Says U.S. Has a ‘Long-Term Future’ in the Pacific Islands

NADI, Fiji — As the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Fiji in 36 years, Antony J. Blinken wanted to make clear that jetting here to meet with Pacific island leaders was just the start of an expanding American presence.

“We see our long-term future in the Indo-Pacific,” Mr. Blinken said at a news conference on Saturday night, standing next to Fiji’s acting leader. “It’s as simple and basic as that.”

Mr. Blinken said the United States would soon open an embassy in another Pacific nation, the Solomon Islands. He pledged more American help on climate change, Covid vaccines and illegal fishing, all issues vital to the region.

But at their core, the commitments reflected American concerns about China, and an attempt to compete in a sparsely populated but strategically important area where Beijing has been expanding its influence.