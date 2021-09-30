Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He’s ‘Cancer Free’ After Lymphoma Diagnosis

By Tom O'Brien
  • Mark Hoppus, a singer and bassist for Blink-182, says he’s officially “cancer free.”
  • Hoppus announced he had cancer over the summer, saying it was a blood cancer. 
  • He stated that he will still be tested for the cancer at six monthly intervals. 

Mark Hoppus, a singer and bassist for Blink-182, says he’s officially “cancer free,” months after first announcing his diagnosis.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote in an Instagram story that he also shared on Twitter. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus, who stated in July that he was diagnosed as having a form of blood cancer called diffuse large-cell lymphoma stage 4A, said that he will still have to be scanned at least every six months.

“It’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” He stated.

 

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates. 

