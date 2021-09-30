Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He’s Now Cancer Free

After announcing earlier this year that he was undergoing treatment for lymphoma, Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed that as of today, he’s cancer-free.

Hoppus shared the good news Wednesday after a visit to his oncologist. He shared in a tweet, “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

The bassist and founding member of Blink-182 added that he still has to get scanned every six months, and that he won’t get back to normal until the end of the year. But he noted that “today is an amazing day” and said he feels “so blessed.”

Hoppus first went public with his diagnosis in June and has kept fans updated on social media throughout his chemotherapy treatment.

After finding immense success in the ’90s and early 2000s, Blink-182 broke up in 2005, with Hoppus and fellow member Travis Barker forming the band +44. Blink-182 subsequently reunited in 2009, went on a reunion tour and recorded and released a new album. After Tom DeLonge quit the band again in 2014, Hoppus and Barker continued making music as Blink-182 with new band member Matt Skiba. But their plans for more new music came to a halt this year while Hoppus underwent cancer treatment.

When first announcing his diagnosis this summer, Hoppus said he couldn’t wait to be healthy again and see his fans at future concerts. It sounds like he’s now that much closer to getting back on stage.