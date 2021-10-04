Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani His “Better Half” in Birthday Tribute

Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani His "Better Half" in Birthday Tribute
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Blake Shelton is “happy anywhere” with Gwen Stefani!

It’s been nearly three months since the power couple tied the knot at the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma, and it looks like they’re loving their newlywed status. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the “Honey Bee” crooner took to Instagram to gush over the former No Doubt frontwoman to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

“Happy birthday to my better half..,” Blake, 45, captioned his post, alongside a black-and-white photo of their wedding day. “My WIFE!!!! I love you.”

While The Voice coach and birthday girl have yet to publicly share details about their festivities, the two haven’t shied away from showing their affection for one another. In July, Gwen raved over her husband while speaking on the Tell Me About It podcast.

“The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he’s with, what he’s doing,” she said about Blake.

Latest News

Previous articleSurvivor 41’s Latest Blindsided Contestant Shares Blunt Thoughts On Their Early Exit Survivor 41’s Latest Blindsided Contestant Shares Blunt Thoughts On Their Early Exit

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact