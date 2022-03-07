Blake Shelton Allegedly Furious With Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over Reported Feud, Gossip Claims

Do Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale have beef? One report says Shelton is furious with Gwen Stefani over her ex’s behavior. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Guru Gavin Bugs Blake!’

According to the National Enquirer, Rossdale gets his kicks by needling Shelton every chance he gets. His latest tactic is apparently offering Shelton unsolicited health and beauty tips. “Gavin’s offered to be Blake’s fashion and diet guru because the guy put on a few pounds and can’t seem to wear anything besides dad jeans and boring shirts,” a source reveals.

This is supposedly more than teasing, as Rossdale’s apparently fuming with jealousy at seeing his ex with a new man. The hatred is mutual. A source says, “Blake is very alpha-male so he’d never show it bothers him, but it absolutely does.” Just mentioning Rossdale around Shelton will send Shelton into a spiral of rage.

The real issue, the insider warns, is Stefani’s children. Shelton would like to formally adopt them, but Rossdale is blocking that with all his might. A spy concludes, “That’s a big part of why Gavin goads him. He wants to be sure Blake knows his place!’

What’s Going On With Blake Shelton?

This whole story is based on a previous Enquirer article announcing Blake Shelton was battling Gavin Rossdale over custody of his children. This original claim was completely bogus. Shelton is close to the children, but he’s never hinted at any dissatisfaction being their stepfather.

It doesn’t look like the two men really have any relationship, thorny or otherwise. The Shelton and Rossdale sat in separate sections during a recent football game for Stefani and Rossdale’s son Apollo. It seems like the couples are still navigating what it will mean to be co-parents, particularly with new partners in the picture.

As for the diet and beauty tips, that’s just a thinly veiled attack on Shelton’s person. Rossdale barely acknowledges Shelton’s existence, but he’s not publicly accusing him of gaining weight. The Enquirer is just trying to bash Shelton’s looks despite the fact that he once won Sexiest Man Alive. We’re still not sure he deserved that accolade, but it’s proof enough for this story to go in the trash.

What About The Feud?

Stefani and Rossdale are frequently in the crosshairs of this outlet. In 2017, it claimed Stefani was jealous of his girlfriend Elin Nordegren. Rossdale and Nordegren never dated, so that was bogus. A few years later, Stefani was angry at his new girlfriend Gwen Singer for being too similar to her. First names aside, the two have nothing in common.

If Rossdale and Shelton have a rivalry brewing, they’ve done an excellent job of hiding it. We’ve seen no public jabs between the two, nor should you expect them. This story is bogus.

