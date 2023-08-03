Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & More Give $1 Million to Actors Union

Streep revealed in a press release why she donated to the charity.

The Oscar-winning actress said, “I recall my years as a waiter or cleaner, my job on the unemployment lines, and even the time I spent in the typist’s office.” In this strike, I’m lucky to have the opportunity to stand with those who are going to fight for a long time to defeat Goliath. Together, we will fight these corporations that are determined to remove the humanity and dignity of the people from our profession. My fellow actors are the ones I’m most proud of, as they immediately offered funding for Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

Clooney also said that he was proud to be able to assist, saying, “I cannot thank Courtney enough, for his dedication in organizing this project, and in shining a light on how to work together and alleviate the suffering and pain.”