Blair Cobbs is defeated by Alexis Rocha Brutally in the 9th round of KO

Alexis Rocha gave Blair Cobbs the beating he deserved Saturday.

Cobbs was a big talker throughout the promotion, but Rocha spoke in the ring.

You can watch highlights of the Golden Boy Promotions fight on DAZN right here.

LOS ANGELES — The matchmaking of Blair Cobbs and Alexis Rocha promised a strong co-main event to Saturday’s Golden Boy Promotions card at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, when it was confirmed earlier this month.

However, after Vergil Ortiz Jr. knockout puncher was admitted to hospital on Monday night, the welterweights were moved into the headlining slot.

They had talked a good game throughout March, particularly Cobbs — who consistently tells fans and media that he’s a great one.

Rocha is quieter, but not afraid to show his confidence. He told Insider this Week that he will instead talk in the boxing ring.

But, really, Rocha wasn’t just talking — he was screaming, and fighting, his ass off.

Rocha and/or Cobbs felt a lot of pressure to perform in Ortiz’s absence.

They were both excellent. Cobbs displayed his full-charisma during the build-up. However, in the fight, Rocha was the hero. The Santa Ana fighter gave the fight of his life, electrifying the California crowd.

In the second quarter, Rocha took the fight under his control. He unleashed more venom on Cobbs, cracking his skull with shots that rocked him back in the last seconds of the third.

The fifth saw Cobbs land a straight left-hand that he never expected. It landed so precisely and powerfully that it wiped his face. Rocha used this as an opportunity to leather his opponent using a variety of punches from all angles.

Rocha won round after round, and it seemed like he always had more to come. He could see Cobbs was available for the taking.

Cobbs was pushed into the corner by a second left-hander. Rocha was not able to take a moment to appreciate his work and instead sent follow up blow after followup blow until Cobbs died.

Check out the eighth round knockdown right here

There were headshots and body shots. Cobbs’ ducking and dipping was almost ineffective as Rocha seemed determined to send him packing.

Rocha was sent packing by the referee in the ninth.





Blair Cobbs was defeated by Alexis Rocha on Saturday.



Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions







Rocha won a convincing victory, moving his record in pro boxing to 19 wins (13 knockouts), against just one loss.

Cobbs was defeated for the first time in his career. His record fell to 15 wins (10 knockouts), against just one loss and one draw.

Check out the complete highlights video right here