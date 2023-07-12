Blacpink Jennie reignites “Paris dating video” rumor on Instagram

Blackpink Jennie’s recent Instagram post has reignited a fierce debate in the K-pop fandom.

Jennie has been ‘booked and busy’ in the recent few months with her overseas schedule and Blackpink‘s current tour. The 27-year-old K-pop superstar also attended Paris fashion shows where she was swept up in a dating rumor with BTS’ V. Fans found a video of what they believed to be both superstars walking hand in hand, but it was and still is unconfirmed. Now, the dating rumor is returning thanks to Jennie’s new post!

Blackpink star Jennie recently posted a bunch of snaps on Instagram with the caption “few weeks back” alongside a heart in envelope emoji. The post has sparked a massive debate in K-pop fandom as fans believe the outfit in the first few snaps is the same – or eerily similar – as the one spotted in the Paris video, where followers believed was Jennie holding hands with Taehyung.

Fans interpreted a photograph of Kim Taehyung compared to Jennie as evidence that the two K-pop idols were dating. But many eagle-eyed fans had ‘debunked’ the rumor, claiming that it was not BTS V and Jennie in the video but people who looked like them.

Fans are once again asking if V is dating Jennie after Jennie posted the exact same outfit to her Instagram. And if they’re not, whether it’s a clever link back to the famous clip.

Fans speculate if the rumors are ‘true’ based on Jennie’s post

Twitter is filled with discussions on whether Jennie’s post ‘confirms’ the dating debate. Others have also hailed her ‘IDGAF’ attitude, gushing over how she can still be ‘herself’ amid the rumors.

One fan posted: “THE SHIRT, THE SWEATER, THE SHOES, THE OUTFIT, THE HAIRSTYLE? YES, SAME EVERYTHING!! SO THE RUMORS ARE TRUE?”

Another one echoed: “Jennie winning the idgaf war. I love her.”

The third fan said:

The official ‘take’ on Jennie and V’s dating rumor

Since 2022, V and Jennie’s dating rumor has made headlines again and again but the labels of both K-pop singers have not denied or accepted the claims. Instead, they have supported the artists by reaffirming their private lives are just that – private. Lack of information, however, is fueling unfounded claims about a K-pop romantic match made in heaven.

Labels You can find out more about this by clicking here.: “We don’t know because it’s an artist’s private life.”

HITCASIA is the place to go for all Asian entertainment. Facebook, TwitterThen, Instagram.