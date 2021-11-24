Blackpink’s Lisa is Positive for Covid-19

Lalisa Manobal — better known as Lisa from the K-pop supergroup Blackpink — has tested positive for Covid-19, The New York Times reports.

Blackpink’s label/production company, YG Entertainment, revealed the test result in a statement issued to Korean news outlets. YG stated that Lisa had not been in contact with her three other bandmates but was still awaiting results from a PCR test.

Interscope, which is a company that works with Blackpink USA, did not immediately respond to our request for comment. At the time of publication, Manobal hadn’t addressed the positive Covid testing on her social media accounts.

Website dedicated to Korean music and culture Soompi, shared YG Entertainment’s statement in full: “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities,”The company stated. “We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly.”

Manobal released her first solo project in September. Lalisa, This album contains two songs: an eponymous track and. “Money.” The release made Lisa the third Blackpink member to drop a solo project, following Jennie’s Solo (which arrived in 2018) and Rosé’s R(which was dropped in March).

Blackpink released their first studio album. The AlbumThey released the documentary in October 2020 and it was still available for viewing this summer. Blackpink the Movie. The film’s arrival in August coincided with the fifth anniversary of Blackpink’s debut as a group, and the film paired live performance footage with interviews with the four members.