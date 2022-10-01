BLACKPINK’s Lisa achieves career high as she joins Adele with most No 1s on iTunes

BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins Adele as one of the female artists with the most No 1s on iTunes, becoming the only K-Pop artist to achieve this mind-blowing record.

Lisa’s music domination shows no signs of stopping; the BLACKPINK member just joined music royalty Adele with a record-breaking milestone thanks to her debut track, Lalisa.

This achievement comes one month after Lisa became the first female solo artist to win Best Kpop at the VMAs 2022. Lalisa beat tough competition BTS, Itzy Seventeen, Stray Kids, Stray Kids, Twice and Seventeen.

Lisa’s Lalisa scores 102 No 1s on iTunes

BLACKPINK fans – known as Blinks – were alerted of the rapper’s impressive accomplishment on Friday, September 30, after the catchy hit record reached number one on Bermuda’s iTunes chart. Lalisa is currently at the top in all 102 countries.

It shares the top spot for female tracks (excluding collaborations) alongside Adele’s most number one song in iTunes history. It also broke the record for Kpop female song with the highest number of ones.

Adele was the first female act to achieve the feat with 2015’s Hello, from her third album 25.

In Second Easy On Me is the place with 101 top songs, also by the British singer. Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do has a record of 99. Ariana Grande is in fourth and fifth with 7 Rings (97), and No Tears Left to Cry (93).

Lisa’s highly-anticipated debut career kicked off withGuinness World Records: Two; Most viewed YouTube video by a solo artist within 24 hours and most viewed YouTube video in 24hrs by a solo Kpop artist.

Released on September 10, 2021, it racked up a massive 73.6 million views in its first day, smashing the previous record, 65.2 million, by Taylor Swift’s Me! In 2019.

The 25-year-old Thai native also pushed bandmate Rosé from the top spot with her second YouTube achievement. Rosé’s solo debut track, On The Ground, held the previous record of 41.6 million views in 24 hours.

Lisa gave Blinks a shout out during her VMA win

BLACKPINK won the Best Metaverse Performance award with Ready For Love, their PUBG collaboration. It was a great night at the VMAs. Although they didn’t take home Best Group, which was won by BTS for the fourth year in a row, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo were just as proud to watch their youngest member receive recognition.

“Wow, this is heavy,”She exclaimed in her acceptance speech. “Hi everyone, first of all, I want to thank MTV for this wonderful honor. I want to thank all of my collaborators in my solo project, especially Teddy oppa. BLINKs, I mean, you’re the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen.”

