Blackpink at Paris Fashion Week 2021, time and where to watch shows

Blackpink will be at Paris Fashion Week 2021! According to multiple outlets, all four K-pop stars, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo will attend the fashion week. Check dates, airtime, and where to watch the fashion shows that Blackpink will be attending.

After rocking her Met Gala debut as one of the first female K-pop idols, Rosé was spotted leaving for Paris along with Jisoo on September 25th. Reports suggest that due to varying schedules, Jennie and Lisa will fly separately.

All Blackpink members, deemed as the reigning fashion icons of K-pop are ambassadors of major luxury brands. Jennie is the face of Chanel, and ‘Snowdrop’ star Jisoo is the ambassador of Dior.

Recently in news for breaking records with her grand solo debut, Lisa is the ambassador of Celine and Rosé is the face of Saint Laurent.

Blackpink at Paris Fashion week, date and time of various shows explained

Paris Fashion Week will commence from September 27 and continue till October 5. As ambassadors of different brands, Blackpink members will individually attend different shows.

Dior

Dior show at Paris Fashion Week will take place on September 28 at 2.30 PM CEST/ 8.30 AM ET/ 9.30 PM KST.

Yves Saint Laurent

Rose will attend the Yves Saint Laurent collection show which will also happen on September 28th from 8 PM Paris time/ September 28th, 2 PM ET/ September 29th, 3 AM KST.

Chanel

Catch the Chanel show on Day 9 of Paris Fashion Week, October 5th, 10.30 AM Paris time/ October 5th, 4.30 AM ET/ 5.30 PM KST.

Photo by JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images

Where to watch Blackpink at Paris Fashion Week

Some of the fashion shows from Paris Fashion Week will be live-streamed from the social handles. Check Dior fashion show from Christian Dior live handles from social handles.

Check Saint Laurent’s show from the social handles of YSL here. Chanel’s show will be available for digital viewing. Check their social media handles for more information.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Blackpink fans react to the K-pop group at Paris Fashion Week

Blinks have been hyped about Paris Fashion Week since they learned that all four members will be attending the show this year.

A YG Entertainment fan pointed out, “DARA as 1st Kpop idol to be invited to 15 different shows. G-DRAGON as 1st Kpop to be invited to Paris Fashion Week. MINO as 1st Kpop idol to walk in the Paris Fashion Week Runway. Now All BLACKPINK members will attend Paris Fashion Week this year.”

Another fan shared airport snaps of Blackpink Rose and Jisoo captioning, “Their airport fashion never disappoints, always stunning and on point! Hope yall are ready for their appearance on the Paris Fashion Week!”

