Black Widow Florence Pugh is being considered for a key role in Dune 2.

2021 marked a big milestone for Florence Pugh’s acting career, as she finally debuted as Yelena Belova in the Black Widow movie and reprised the role at the end of the year in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. It stands to reason we’ll be seeing much more of Pugh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the years to come, but today brings word that she may join another major cinematic property, as Pugh is being eyed for a key role in Part two of Dune.

Florence Pugh is in negotiations to join the movie adapting the second half of Frank Herbert’s original DuneThe novel and THR has heard she’d play Princess Irulan Corrino if a deal is reached. If this is the case, Pugh would become the first actor to join officially. Part two of Dune, since so far the sequel’s lineup consists of returning cast members like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Denis Villeneuve will be resuming his writing, producing and directing duties on the next. Dune movie.

For those who haven’t read the Dune novel, Princess Irulan Corrino is the daughter Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, ruler of the Known Universe at the time the book’s events take place. I won’t get into spoilers for those who want to go into Part two of DuneAs fresh as possible, her significance grows beyond the original story that launched this expansive sci-fi universe. Virginia Madsen played Irulan in David Lynch’s Dune movie, Julie Cox brought her to life in the then-Sci-Fi Channel’s Dune and Children of Dune miniseries.

THR also noted in its writeup, that Florence Pugh is facing many obstacles. Part two of Dune. First, Florence Pugh is waiting to read the latest draft of the sequel’s script before reaching any kind of decision. There could be scheduling conflicts. In addition to already being part of the stacked cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Pugh is being looked at to star in the Madonna biopic, and it’s unclear if that project could end up shooting this summer like Part IIExpected to do. However, just like its predecessor, the DuneIt is likely that sequel will roll cameras in Ukraine. However, given the current conflict, it may impact such plans.

This is reportedly the third major role that Florence Pugh will play, Princess Irulan Corrino. Part two of DuneCasting is underway for the Emperor and Feyd–Rautha. The other nephew of the evil Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Feyd–Rautha, are the two remaining characters. While there’s no word yet on any of the actors being officially considered to play those characters, fans have suggested actors like Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgård to play Feyd-Rautha, and Eternals The Batman actor Barry Keoghan sounds like he’d be game to tackle the role.

As we come closer to Part two of Dune’s October 20, 2023 release, CinemaBlend will keep sharing updates on the sequel’s progress, including if Florence Pugh officially signs onto it. There are many 2022 movies coming out that will keep you entertained, both on the streaming and theatrical fronts.