Black Summer Season 3 Release Date | What happened to Anna and Rose?

Black Summer Season 2 left an unsolved mystery about the sudden twist. The audience is still curious to know what happened to Anna and Rose? So, we hope the next installment will answer all the questions, and we will get some more crunchy twists. Here is all we know about Black Summer Season 3.

Netflix’s hit show, Black Summer, debuted in 2019, and after almost two years, the second season of the show landed on our screens. Season 2 was loaded with tons of bombastic events and some nail-biting twists. It delivered some haunting and thrill-packed scene that puzzled the audience. Now, the fans are expecting one more thrilling season. So, will Black Summer come back with Season 3? Here are the latest updates.

Is Black Summer Renewed For Season 3?

Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The second season left us with a bag full of cliffhangers. So, the fans were eagerly looking for Season 3. However, till date, the makers have not renewed the show for its third installment.

Black Summer Season 3 Release Date

Without the renewal update of the show, we can predict a release date for Season 3. So, in case the makers pass a statement on renewal, or we gather any leaks on the upcoming season. We will make sure to update you. As per our latest reports, in case, Black Summer Season 3 peeks out of the maker’s bucket. It will drop sometime around 2022. So, let’s wait for an official announcement.