Black Phone Masks With Creepy Grabbers Were Inspired By A ‘Whole Vision Board’

In an interview conducted with It is Dead MeatTom Savini talked about his role, together with Jason Baker in creating the Grabbers’ masks. The masks they designed were inspired by their discoveries while studying vintage films and old-fashioned face covers. “Suggesting things from — just the research we did was circus masks, you know, Italian half masks, things like that, the movie, ‘Mr. Sardonicus with his big smile and ‘The man who laughs'”, said Savini. The horns on the props are also a sign of evil, he said.

Savini also mentioned that Grabber’s Masks change depending on what the character’s objective is at a particular moment. He compared this to something used during a Commedia dell’arte Performance. “That had to add to the creepiness of his character, that he as a character actually went through the trouble of creating the top, bottom –- the smiling one was to entice [the children]”The frowning was done when he got angry,” Savini said.

Baker also stated that Savini and he decided the masks were about 100 years older by the time Grabber used them in 1970s. To ensure the props looked like items of the correct time, they combed antique stores. Baker explained that they were doing this all during the COVID, so in order to find reference pictures and weird porcelain dolls we had to go into antique stores.