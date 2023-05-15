Black Knight director Netflix addresses concerns over smoking scene

Characters who smoke just for fun are no longer seen in many TV shows or movies. This is done to discourage more young viewers from picking up smoking, but it can also give fans an insight into the character. When it came to “Black Knight,” the show’s director Cho Ui-seok had to set the record straight to Ilgan Sports Although 8-5 is a smoker, he doesn’t smoke cigarettes.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with cancer of the nasopharynx in 2017. He had to stop acting for a few years while undergoing treatment, but returned once he was done. In addition to appearing in “Black Knight,” he recently starred in “Our Blues.”

Cho Ui-seok explained how the team used CGI to create the smoking effect, stating, “I couldn’t let actor Kim Woo-bin smoke because of his health.” It is good to know that Kim Woo-bin is now in better shape and has returned to acting. All six episodes of “Black Knight” are currently available to watch on Netflix.