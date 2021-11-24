Black Friday marks the anniversary of a couple

We have been married for five years.

For convenience, our City Hall wedding took place on Black Friday.

Regardless of the exact date on the calendar, Black Friday is celebrated every year.

When my then-boyfriend proposed in October 2016 on a deserted beach in Argentina, I wasn’t thinking too much about the type of wedding I wanted. I knew I wanted him to be my forever partner, but that was about it.

When we made our engagement public, many people asked us questions. It was then that we realized we needed time to think about how and where we wanted to get married. We began to brainstorm ideas. It was a nice idea to have a beach wedding in South America. We also enjoyed a rooftop party in Brooklyn, the place we lived at the time.

Things changed fast when my soon to be mother-in-law’s diagnosis of cancer made us realize we had less time. We wanted our four parents present. That was the one thing that we didn’t want to gamble on.

Also, Donald Trump was elected president shortly after our engagement. My H1-B visa extensionwas in danger. Both of us wanted to live in the USA, so we accelerated our plans. I could get a marriage-based greencard quickly and continue living and working in New York if we were married fast.

My husband was already planning to take his parents to New York for what would have been his mother’s last Thanksgiving. I asked my parents if they could make the New York trip happen in such a short time. They agreed.

We also realized that City Hall wouldn’t be as crowded the following Thanksgiving. This made it easier for us to coordinate logistics with our parents.

We knew that many of our friends wouldn’t be able attend as they would be celebrating the holiday with their families. Surprisingly, however, many of them changed their plans and decided to travel to New York on Friday.

We live-streamed our ceremony on Facebook for those who couldn’t attend, such as my cousins from Argentina who couldn’t obtain a travel visa in the time allowed.

With our close friends, we got married in Brooklyn City Hall. My husband said that $25 for our wedding ceremony was the best Black Friday deal he had ever seen.









Our anniversary is not celebrated on the actual date of the calendar.

On November 25, 1995, we were married. We don’t celebrate our anniversary that day.

We have three children and we both are forgetful. So, to relieve the pressure of remembering when our anniversary falls each year, we decided to just celebrate Black Friday regardless of what date it is.

This has been a fun tradition and ensures that we never forget to celebrate.

This day has many additional benefits. Because we are both at home, we can spend the day together. It is much easier to book a date because most people are still travelling or spending time with loved ones.

While our children are not at school today, it is a reminder of the family that we have built together.

We were married twice more after our City Hall wedding. One in South America to allow my extended family to be there, and one in Maine for my last big celebration before my mother in law died.

We still prefer Black Friday, even though there are technically three wedding anniversary celebrations to mark.