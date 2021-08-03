Pay BJ’s Wholesale Club Credit Card Bill Online @ www.bjs.com

Being a customer of BJ’s Wholesale means that you can get their Mastercard which has many benefits. Read this article to know what those benefits are, how to apply for the BJ’s Wholesale credit card, how to activate it, and much more.

About BJ’s Wholesale

One of the leading warehouse club operators on the East Coast of the United States, BJ’s Wholesale is an American membership-only club for all your basic needs such as groceries, paper products, electronics, and much more.

BJ’s Wholesale makes sure to deliver its products to the members with great values by offering 25% or more savings on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries.

There is a total of 221 BJ’s Wholesale clubs, 151 gas stations with 6 million members, and an annual sale of $15.1 billion. The company was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Benefits of BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card

BJ’s Wholesale offers its members a credit card that can be used to purchase their products. This credit card saves you a lot of money. There are several other perks of having a BJ’s Wholesale credit card, such as:

You can earn up to 5% cashback every time you shop using My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card

You can get 10¢ Off/Gallon when you use BJ’S Wholesale credit card at BJ’s Gas every day

You can also get 2% cashback at non-BJ’s gas stations with BJ’S Wholesale credit card

With a BJ’S Wholesale credit card you can get 2% cashback while dining out

You can get 1% cashback while shopping everywhere

You can use your awards in-Club or on BJs.com in $10 increments

Rates and Fees of BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card

APR is 14.99% or 24.99% based upon your creditworthiness

A minimum interest charge is $2 per credit plan

No annual fee

Late payment is up to $40

A cash advance is either 10% or 5% of the amount of each cash advance

Eligibility Criteria for BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card

There are certain requirements needed to apply for BJ’s Wholesale credit card, such as:

You must be 18 and above

You must be a U.S. resident

You must have a U.S. Social Security Number

You must have a BJ’s Wholesale membership number

How to Apply for BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card?

If you want to know how to apply for BJ’s Wholesale credit card, then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of BJ’s Wholesale Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “My BJ’s Perk” under “Membership” Click on the “Apply Now” button Enter the information Click on the “Continue” button

After that follow the instructions given on the website to apply for BJ’s Wholesale credit card.

How to Activate BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card?

To activate your BJ’s Wholesale credit card, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of BJ’s Wholesale Click on the “Pay my BJ’s Perk Mastercard Credit Card Bill” under “Customer Care” Click on the “Activate” button Enter the information Click on the “Continue” button

Once you do that your BJ’s Wholesale credit card will be activated and ready to use.

Benefits of BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card Account

If you have a BJ’s Wholesale credit card then you can also create an online access account. This account has many benefits such as:

You can pay your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill

You can review your statements

You can update personal information

You can check your payment history

How to Register for BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card Account?

Now that you know the benefits of having a BJ’s Wholesale credit card account, follow the steps mentioned below in order to know how to register for it:

Open your browser and go to the official website of BJ’s Wholesale Click on the “Pay my BJ’s Perk Mastercard Credit Card Bill” under “Customer Care” Click on the “Register” button Enter the information Click on the “Find my Account” button

After that, you will have to follow the steps mentioned on the website to register for a BJ’s Wholesale credit card account.

How to Log in to BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card Account?

If you want to know how to log in to your BJ’s Wholesale credit card account then follow the few simple steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of BJ’s Wholesale Click on the “Pay my BJ’s Perk Mastercard Credit Card Bill” under “Customer Care” Enter your username and password Click on the “Sign In” button

Once you do that you will be logged in to your BJ’s Wholesale credit card account.

How to Recover BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card Account Details?

If you have lost or forgotten your BJ’s Wholesale credit card account username or password then you can easily recover them by following the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of www.bjs.com Click on the “Pay my BJ’s Perk Mastercard Credit Card Bill” under “Customer Care” Click on the “Forgot Your Username or Password?” button Enter the information Click on the “Find my Account” button

After that, you will be able to recover your BJ’s Wholesale credit card account username or password and log in to your account again.

How to Pay for BJ’s Wholesale Credit Card?

Paying your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill is easy due to the several payment options given by the company. Follow the steps mentioned below to pay your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill:

Online Payment

The fastest and a secure way to pay for your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill is by paying it online. You can do that by logging in to your credit card account.

There you will have the option of making the payment. Follow the steps mentioned above to know how to log in to your BJ’s Wholesale credit card account.

Pay Without Logging In

Another way to pay online and without logging in is by the quick pay option. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to do that:

Open your browser and go to the official website of BJ’s Wholesale Click on the “Pay my BJ’s Perk Mastercard Credit Card Bill” under “Customer Care” Click on the “Try Now” button Enter the information Click on the “Find My Account” button

After that, you will be able to pay for your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill.

Phone Payment

To pay your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill by a phone call on 1-844-271-2535 (Standard Mastercard) and on 1-855-269-1622 (International Mastercard)

Mail Payment

To pay your BJ’s Wholesale credit card bill through the mail you will have to send a cheque or money order to the following address:

BJ’s MasterCard

P.O. Box 659834

San Antonio, TX 78265-9134

Contact BJ’s Wholesale

BJ’s Wholesale customer service number: 1-800-257-2582

BJ’s Wholesale credit card number:

1-844-271-2535 (Standard Mastercard)

1-855-269-1622 (International Mastercard)