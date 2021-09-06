Birmingham Hospital Horror Mix up Accidentally Kills Healthy Baby!

The operation to terminate an unborn baby in order to save its twin, which was performed by doctors at a Birmingham hospital, went horribly wrong.

The mother of a healthy baby was informed by her doctor that the operation to save his life had failed and that it had been accidentally terminated.

This horrible mix-up occurred when a procedure was performed to terminate an unborn baby to save its life at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

This tragic incident was one of many blunders made in the NHS hospitals in England that resulted in a fatality.

One twin was diagnosed with restricted growth. This means that it hadn’t formed properly in the womb.

This condition increases the risk of stillbirth and places the baby at greater risk.

In the hope of having a stronger child, it was decided to abort the infant.

Surprisingly, however, the surgeons mistakenly terminated the wrong child and both of them died.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, the CDC obtained a report on the 700 deaths including those of the twins. Sunday Express.

The causes of the fatalities included several This includes patients falling off their trolleys, premature discharges, or being given the wrong test/medication.” basic errors”Staff at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust failed to supply anti-embolism stockings for one patient who was at risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). This prevents the patient from dying after surgery.

Staff at the A&E at West Suffolk NHS Trust assumed one patient had the flu but discovered it was a far more severe condition – sepsis – after they died, the report says.

Another patient died from an oxygen tank mistake at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

A North Bristol NHS Trust patient died after a botched surgery. Their bowel was diverted to the wrong part for a colostomy.

Dr. Fiona Reynolds is a chief medical officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust. She blamed the twins’ shocking situation on a

.”fatal error,” She said:

ad-placeholder ad-placeholder–mp ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–above-embed”Sadly, during a highly specialized fetal procedure in 2019 that involved operating within the womb to separate and potentially save the life of a single twin that shared a placenta, a fatal error occurred.

“A full and comprehensive investigation was carried out swiftly after this tragic case and the findings were shared with the family, along with our sincere apologies and condolences.

“The outcome of that thorough review has led to a new protocol being developed to decrease the likelihood of such an incident ­happening again.”

It happens often when He said: “one of the babies does not receive enough nourishment through the placenta to grow at a normal rate.”