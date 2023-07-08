Bird Box Barcelona Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers & Where To Watch Online

Get ready for more post-apocalyptic thrills as Netflix expands the Bird Box universe with the release of Bird Box Barcelona. Based on the book by Josh Malerman, this companion film takes place in the same harrowing world as the original Bird Box but introduces a new cast and storyline set in the city of Barcelona. As the franchise continues to grow, fans can expect more spinoffs exploring different locations and perspectives within this dystopian universe. In this article, we’ll explore the release date, trailer, cast, and future possibilities for the Bird Box franchise.

Bird Box Barcelona Release Date

Bird Box Barcelona will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide, including in the United States and Spain, on July 14. This highly anticipated film is set in Barcelona and was shot in 2022. It follows the release of the original Bird Box, which premiered on December 14, 2018.

Bird Box Barcelona Trailer

The action-packed trailer for Bird Box Barcelona showcases the familiar iconography of a post-apocalyptic setting, featuring a capsized cruise liner, a fallen plane, and destroyed cars. While facing the creatures remains a threat, the trailer hints at additional dangers, suggesting that “there are worse things than the creatures.” The creatures themselves appear to be changing, adding a new layer of suspense. The trailer also provides glimpses into the early moments of the attack, offering a pre-apocalyptic perspective. Bird Box Barcelona aims to provide insight into the origins and ongoing struggles within this dark world.

Bird Box Barcelona Franchise Future

Netflix has expressed interest in expanding the Bird Box franchise beyond Barcelona, although specific details about future installments are still under wraps. The streamer has yet to reveal where the story might go next, leaving fans intrigued and eagerly awaiting news of potential sequels or companion films set in other locations. The possibilities for the Bird Box universe are wide open, and audiences can anticipate more thrilling and suspenseful journeys in the future.

Bird Box Barcelona Cast

Bird Box Barcelona features a new cast of talented actors who will navigate the challenges of this post-apocalyptic world in Barcelona. Leading the ensemble is Mario Casas as Sebastián, who embarks on a mission to connect with other survivors. Georgina Campbell portrays Claire, an English-speaking character who joins Sebastián on his journey. Diego Calva plays Octavio, another blindfolded survivor they encounter. While Sandra Bullock does not appear in the film, the new cast promises to deliver compelling performances and further explore the horrors of this dark universe.

How to Watch Bird Box Barcelona?

Bird Box Barcelona will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting July 14. Audiences can immerse themselves in the gripping narrative and experience the tension and suspense of this post-apocalyptic world. For those who haven’t seen the original Bird Box, it is also available to stream on Netflix.

Conclusion

Prepare for the expansion of the Bird Box universe with Bird Box Barcelona, a thrilling companion film that explores the dystopian landscape of Barcelona. With a new cast and storyline, this franchise continuation promises to captivate viewers with its suspense and exploration of the dangerous world filled with creatures and survivors. Make sure to mark your calendars for July 14 and immerse yourself in the heart-pounding post-apocalyptic adventure streaming on Netflix.