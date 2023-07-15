Bird Box Barcelona Parents guide and Age Rating: Does it have English translation?

HITC provides a Bird Box Barcelona Parents Guide, asks for the age rating and if it’s in English.

More often than not, there are movies presented to audiences as must-sees, with seemingly everybody asking if you’ve seen them and eager to discuss them. Bird Box with Sandra Bullock broke Netflix’s records in 2018 by becoming its most streamed video within a 28 day period. On Friday, July 14th 2023, a new movie in the franchise arrived on the platform, but before you dive in with the whole family gathered in the living room, it’s important to consider this Bird Box Barcelona parents guide and its age rating.

Bird Box Barcelona Parent’s guide and age ratings

Bird Box Barcelona received TV-MA ratings in the US, for its violence and suicide. It also got a 15 in the UK for the suicide, the language used, the violence and the injury details.

TV-MA means the movie is only suitable for older audiences and contains content that may not be appropriate for younger viewers.

Contemplating the content that warrants such a high rating, first, there is bad language spoken throughout the 112-minute runtime, with f**k and other swear words used at multiple points.

It tells of a world where mysterious entities cause people to commit suicide when they are seen. It’s an incredibly bleak concept and one that both Bird Box and Barcelona explore unflinchingly. There are depictions of suicide throughout the latest 2023 spin-off movie, and it’s presented in a variety of ways that will prove distressing for younger audiences.

Violence is also seen in the form of fights, knife attacks, vehicle collisions and other violent scenes.

Is Bird Box Barcelona in English?

Bird Box Barcelona in original Spanish is available with or without subtitles.

If watching movies with subtitles isn’t your thing, on the other hand, then you’ll be pleased to know that Netflix offers an English dub version. Select the title and then navigate to audio options and select English. There are other language options available as well.

For those watching the English dub, there’s also the option to keep the subtitles up or close them.

‘Netflix was looking for ideas’

David Pastor, the co-director and pioneer of this project, has recently spoken out about its conception. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. With Screenrant

“We knew that Netflix was looking for ideas about making Bird Box in different countries, and that Spain was one of the candidates. Being from Barcelona, we felt like, ‘Well, it makes sense to set it in Barcelona. We know the city.’ We wanted to tell a story here and really take advantage of the geography of the city.”

He continued: “Not have a touristy view of the city, not show [the] The four structures that are familiar to everyone from the movies were not the best places to explore. Instead, we went and explored the local areas and the places where the locals live. [have never been] here may actually discover from the movie.”

Bird Box Barcelona can be viewed exclusively at Netflix.