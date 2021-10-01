Billy Porter’s Most Daring Looks

For the Golden Globes in 2019, Porter wore a pop of color that got everyone talking.
Erica Gonzales at Harper’s Bazaar said Porter’s embroidered suit and pink cape designed by Randi Rahm “changed my life.”
In 2019, Porter told Insider he’d intended to make a huge splash at the event.
“The Golden Globes was the first really mainstream red carpet I had been to,” he told Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides. “I had gone to a lot of them in my life, but not on that level. Going in I had ‘Pose’ behind me and just a reason to be there where people would actually be paying attention.”
The outfit ended up being a “springboard and launching pad for a very spectacular year,” he added.
Porter went with an abstract look by Thom Browne for the 2019 American Music Awards.
“I’m wearing hints of red, white, and blue because I’m an American. And this is what we look like,” Porter tweeted that night.
The actor went with a dramatic black ensemble for the 2019 “Pose” premiere.
Porter described the outfit by Francis Libiran as “matador realness” on his Instagram.
Porter wore his most memorable look, a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, to the Academy Awards in 2019.
“Billy Porter uses fashion as a way to make political statements, and the actor’s interest in the intersection between activism and art was made most clear when he showed up to the 2019 Oscars in a head-turning tuxedo gown,” Variety wrote in 2019.
Porter showed up to the Met Gala in 2019 with a pair of gold wings.
Christian Allaire at Vogue said Porter’s Ancient Egypt-inspired look was “the most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history.”
According to Elle, the bodysuit was designed by The Blonds. He also wore custom gold shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Porter stood out on the Tony Awards red carpet in 2019 with this pink and red number, but it served a larger purpose.
Although it may look like an outrageous outfit, Porter’s dress was a statement on women’s reproductive rights. Celestino Couture designed the outfit, which subtly featured the shape of a uterus.
In 2019, Porter accepted his history-making Emmy in an all-black look.
The Michael Kors suit was oversized and featured a large hat and tie.
When he won the Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in “Pose,” he became the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama category.
Porter’s Celestino Couture gown turned heads at the 2019 Peabody Awards.
Insider’s Daniel Boan wrote in 2019 that the sheer red gown proved Porter is “the reigning king of the red carpet.”
Porter made a daring choice at the 2020 Grammy Awards when he showed up in a unique hat.
His turquoise, sequined jumpsuit was designed by Scott Studenberg, but it was the hat that really shocked people. A curtain of silver fringe hung from the brim of the hat, shielding the actor. But the curtain was also motorized, so it opened to reveal his face, too.
Later that night, Porter wore a purple number to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
The dress was designed by Christian Siriano, but the purse Porter wore, which read “F— U, Pay Me,” was the real standout.