Billy Porter’s Most Daring Looks

For the Golden Globes in 2019, Porter wore a pop of color that got everyone talking.





Billy Porter at the 2019 Golden Globes.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images







Erica Gonzales at Harper’s Bazaar said Porter’s embroidered suit and pink cape designed by Randi Rahm “changed my life.”

In 2019, Porter told Insider he’d intended to make a huge splash at the event.

“The Golden Globes was the first really mainstream red carpet I had been to,” he told Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides. “I had gone to a lot of them in my life, but not on that level. Going in I had ‘Pose’ behind me and just a reason to be there where people would actually be paying attention.”

The outfit ended up being a “springboard and launching pad for a very spectacular year,” he added.