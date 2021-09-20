Billy Porter Is Ready to Take Flight With Wings in Must-See Emmys Look

You better pose!

Billy Porter, AKA King of any red carpet he steps foot on, truly outdid himself for tonight’s 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Emmy-winning Pose star looked ready to take flight in a sensational all-black getup that featured long sleeves, gloves, oversized pants and dramatic ruffled wings on each of his arms. Porter was the king of the carpet as he posed with the architectural winged accents above his head, and behind his back like an haute couture bird.

Porter was also covered in jewels, as he completed his look by adding a huge, eye-catching diamond and emerald necklace and bracelet, and cuff earrings.

Porter shared his secrets with E! News from the red carpet revealed that his Emmys 2021 ensemble was actually meant to look completely different.

“Interestingly enough, this was supposed to go all the way to the floor, this little piece, and it didn’t,” Porter told Karamo on Live From E!. “I started just playing with shapes and stuff in the mirror and it was like, ‘Well, they feels like wings.'”

He added referencing his new film Cinderella, “You know I am the fairy godmother!”