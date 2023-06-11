Billy Milligan, how many episodes and schedule?

How many episodes are in The Crowded Room schedule and what was Billy Milligan’s cause of death? HITC explores.

English actor Tom Holland may be best known for playing the iconic web-slinger Spider-Man in the MCU but he’s also proven himself as a versatile actor by tackling similarly challenging parts in the likes of The Devil All The Time, Cherry, The Lost City Of Z, and now The Crowded Room.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, this American psychological thriller exclusive to Apple TV+ is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, bringing a harrowing and fascinating true story to the screen.

Tom’s portrayal of Danny Sullivan, a man who was arrested in connection with a New York City shooting in 1979, is unmissable, and the likes of Amanda Seyfried also turn in stunning performances.

With hype already beginning to surround the show, let’s address how many episodes are in The Crowded Room schedule and Billy Milligan’s cause of death.

The Crowded Room is a series of episodes.

The Crowded Room will have 10 episodes and its first 3 episodes are scheduled to premiere Friday, 9th June 2023.

Apple TV+’s schedule can be found here:

Following a first triple-dose, viewers can look forward to a new episode each Friday through the end of July.

Billy Milligan’s cause of death

Billy Milligan was the inspiration for The Crowded Room, a nonfiction book. Billy Milligan died from cancer at the age of 59 in 2014.

In the case of the creator of the show, his trauma as a child caused him to develop dissociative identity disorders. Professionals concluded after he was indicted on multiple charges that he adopted up to 24 different personalities. His youngest one is only three years old.

Milligan said he had no idea of the crimes, and that different people were responsible.

After his acquittal on December 4, 1978, he moved to the Central Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

Despite escaping the hospital in 1986, he was returned and later released in 1988, although it wasn’t until 1991 that state supervision was withdrawn. In Ohio, after living for a time in California.

‘The show did break me’

He spoke about the challenging roles he played on The Crowded Room in an interview. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. Extra, Tom has confirmed that he’ll be taking a one-year break:

“I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Nevertheless, I was broken by the show. It was at a certain point that I felt like taking a vacation and decided to go on holiday in Mexico. There, I spent a week relaxing and enjoying the beach. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

He added: “I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.”

Not only was the acting putting great strain on him but “being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

Apple TV+ offers exclusive streaming of The Crowded Room.

Even more TV stories