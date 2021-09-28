Billions season 5 episode 12 release date, plot and episode 11 recap

Things are heating up between Axe (Damien Lewis) and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) and the next episode of Billions will only increase the tension. We cover the release date and plot for season 5 episode 12 as well as an episode 11 recap.

The American drama began in 2016 narrating the story of hedge fund manager Bobby (Axe) Axelrod and the often unethical and illegal ways he obtains his billions.

Billions season 5 episode 12 release date on Showtime

Billions season 5 episode 12 is scheduled to release on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 9 pm ET on Showtime.

Episode 12 also acts as the season finale for its fifth chapter, but fans have no need to worry because season six has already been renewed.

The rest of season 5 is available to watch on Showtime’s official website and on-demand services include Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Google Play Movies and TV.

What is the new episode about?

The teaser trailer suggests that there will be a tense battle between Axe and Mike Prince, which will likely conclude with the former behind bars.

Mike ends up celebrating his victory over Axe, which could suggest that Axe still has something up his sleeve with his colleagues to rain on Mike’s parade.

Elsewhere, Mike’s daughters, Liz and Gail, will continue to learn the ropes.

Billions season 5 episode 11 recap

**Warning – Season 5 episode 11 spoilers**

Previsouly on Billions, Axe is trying to make some money for Axe Bank while in quarantine due to Covid.

Mike Prince begins training his daughters who are visiting and sets them up to interview Fine Young Cannibis as a major client for Hypercube.

News of Mike’s interest in Fine Young Cannibis finds the ears of Axe who looks to outbid him, despite Fine Young Cannabis CEO, Dawn Winslow, and Scooter being very impressed with Prince’s daughters.

Wagner is able to get ads for Fine Young Cannibis with Franklin Sacker’s help and offers Winslow the chance for Fine Young Cannibis to make it to the mainstream media. Franklin’s daughter, however, turns him in to the authorities.

Desperate to close the deal, Axe offers 3% interest and his country house to Winslow in order to get the cannibis deal, which she ends up going for.

The episode concludes with Mike revealing to his daughters that this was all a set up in order to send Axe to jail for selling something illegal.

