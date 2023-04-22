Billions of Google users warned over dangerous ‘info email’ – don’t let your bank be emptied

Google warns all users of email about dangerous emails which can be used for scamming or hacking.

The fraudulent emails are designed to look like an official Google alert – but are very sinister.

1 Do not fall victim to dangerous phishing emails Credit: Google

Google may receive government requests to provide your information.

This usually occurs for “civil and administrative purposes, as well as criminal and national security reasons”.

Google will flag these requests to account holders via email – but scammers create fraudulent versions of the messages to hoodwink you.

Google has explained that “we notify account holders about legal requests by email.”

Google will never ask any personal data such as passwords or social security numbers in the emails.

Don’t give out this information if you are sent an email claiming to be from Google.

The email you received is likely a fraud, please let us know.

This scam is classic because the message will be urgent and seem to threaten.

These deceptive requests are designed to steal your private info – or click dangerous links.

This can be used as a way to steal money or defraud people.

Google explained that “Phishing” is a method of stealing personal information, breaking into online accounts, and gaining access to them using fake emails, advertisements, or websites similar to the sites you use.

A phishing message might pretend to be your bank, and ask for personal information regarding your bank account.

Google has issued a warning to users about messages asking for sensitive information.

It may ask for your financial or personal details, request that you click links or install software.

Emails can look like they are from a trusted organisation.

You should contact Google directly if you feel a message asks for too much sensitive information.

Use the information provided in your email to contact you, but be careful as this could be fraud.

Use the details on your official app or website instead.