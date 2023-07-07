Billions of Android users urged to delete ‘money stealing’ apps immediately from phones as they silently drain your bank

HACKERS are using fake Android apps and links in order to scam Android users.

Hackers trick victims by downloading Android applications that pretend to be antivirus software.

1 Neo_Net, a cybercriminal with a long history of theft and fraud, uses fake links and apps to steal money and personal data from Android users Credit: Getty

Security expert Pol Thill reported that the Apps would request SMS permissions in order to be installed. Tech Radar reported.

The MFA code is used to login into bank, personal, and other accounts in a multiple-step process.

Hackers who have access to the codes could drain your account invisibly.

Thill discovered and identified the hacker as “Neo_Net” who is allegedly from Mexico.

The hacker was targeting victims mostly in Spain and Chile for people with banks such as Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Crédit Agricole, and ING.

According to the report, Neo_Net targets bank customers worldwide starting in June 2021.

This scam also appeared through links which sent people to landing page that looked like authentic websites.

The phishing attack is a campaign that collects data.

The two are intended to steal identity information for fraudulent purposes.

The report stated that “the phishing sites were set up meticulously using Neo_Net panels, PRIV8 and implemented numerous defense measures including blocking requests for non-mobile users agents and hiding the pages from robots and network scans.”

Neo_Net’s complex techniques allowed them to hack thousands of people.

Hacker targeted specific individuals

It allowed him to obtain Personally Identifiable Information from others, which could lead to robbery or identity fraud.

The report stated that “despite using relatively simple tools, Neo_Net achieved a very high success rate, by customizing their infrastructure for specific targets. This resulted in the theft over 350,000 EUR of the victims’ accounts, and the compromise of Personally Identifiable Information of thousands of victim,”

Neo_Net is described by Thill as a “seasoned cyber-criminal” who runs malicious campaigns and sells tools for others to participate in similar hacks on the dark web, per the report.