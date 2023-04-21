Billions of Android and iPhone owners warned by US government over phone ‘arrest’ – your bank could be emptied

Federal Trade Commission warns about phony phone calls that make threats of arrest.

This scam is designed to trick you into acting without thinking, but the victim ends up with a loss of money and no jail sentence.

The phone scammers have been responsible for the loss of entire lives savings in the worst cases.

FTC states: “People lose a lot of money to phone scams — sometimes their life savings.

Scammers are constantly coming up with new ways to steal your money.

In some scams they appear friendly and helpful. Other scams may be threatening or scaring.

“One thing you can count on is that a phone scammer will try to get your money or your personal information to commit identity theft.”

FTC highlights a variety of telephone scams, including those that involve threats of arrest.

These scams typically involve criminals pretending to represent a federal or law enforcement agency.

Victims will demand money, but it would have been better to put down the phone.

The FTC explains: “They might say you’ll be arrested, fined, or deported if you don’t pay taxes or some other debt right away.

The goal of the scam is to make you pay. But real law enforcement and federal agencies won’t call and threaten you.”

You should block this number if you get a similar call.

When you receive a call from a number with an automatic voice, do not enter any numbers on your keyboard.

You can get more calls by pressing the wrong number.

Report phone scams by visiting ReportFraud.ftc.gov.