Billionaire Wife Divorcing After 21 Years Without Prenup

Billionaire investor John Paulson recently filed to divorce his wife of 21 years, Jenny, and the split could become one of the most expensive divorces of all time thanks to the former couple’s lack of prenup. John Paulson was famous for making $20 billion in shorting the housing markets during the period leading up to the 2008 housing market crash. John was cited as having cited “irreconcilable differences”In his filing, but has just started dating a younger woman.

‘Epic’Billionaire Billionaire Divorce on the Horizon

John Paulson, 65 years old, married Jenny Paulson, 50 in 2000. Jenny had worked as his assistant. John has now filed to divorce his wife 21 years later. “irreconcilable differences”The reason for the split was John. Though the most recent report of John’s assets lists his net worth at a little over $4 billion, it’s likely that he’s worth far more than that.

Despite the fact that there is a lot of money at stake in the divorce, the ex-spouses didn’t sign a prenup. John’s marital assets as well as their expensive property portfolio are up for grabs. Some legal insiders are now calling the ongoing divorce a fraud. “clash of the titans.”

One source Page Six. “There’s no prenup, and John gathered most of his fortune during their marriage, so this is going to be an epic, wildly expensive divorce.” If that’s true, there’s likely to be a huge legal battle on the horizon, and Jenny is definitely in line to receive a financial windfall.

The Billionaire’s New Love Interest

John Paulson appears to have found solace in another woman as the divorce proceedings continue. Sources claim that John Paulson has found comfort in the arms of another woman. Talked with Page SixAlina de Almeida is an Instagram dieting guru and hedge fund titan. The romance quickly heated up, with de Almeida reportedly moving into John’s Fifth Avenue apartment. “John does have a new, much younger girlfriend and while it is still early days, the relationship is blossoming. They are very happy.”

De Almeida, 33 years old, is a registered dietitian and has her own brand called Effective Lifestyle. John and John are quite different in age, but sources say they have been spotted out together many times in Hamptons. The divorce proceedings are still ongoing so it will not be surprising to see how this new relationship affects them.