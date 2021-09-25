Billie Piper’s hottest snaps in skintight leather to busty bombshell

You might know Billie Piper for her No1 singles, starring as Rose in Doctor Who or other award-winning performances. Still, anyway, it’s undeniable that she has been a significant sex symbol throughout her career.

The actress is still very active in her career. She even attempted her hand at directing with Rare Beasts, her first directorial debut.

Billie, in addition to her star career, is now a mom-of-3. She shares her two oldest sons with actor Lawrence Fox and her younger daughter with Johnny Lloyd, her musician boyfriend.

Now, as the singer-turned-actress turns 39, the Daily Star looks back at some of her sexiest moments.

Smash Hits in leather.

Billie dropped jaws in this skin-tight red leather on stage at the Smash Hits Awards in 2000.

Here the stunner performed her top bops, including three singles We Want To, Girlfriend, and Day & Night.

Britney Spears looks very Britney-esque as she released Oops !… in the same year. It’s All Over Again.

But who was the best? We’ll let you decide.

Demure Rose

This snap was taken during her time as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who, where she starred alongside David Tennant.

Between 2005 and 2006, Billie was The Doctor’s companion. She also appeared in 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2013.

Fans loved the actress as she brought sex appeal to the show, which was a huge hit.

Belle of the ball

Billie also starred as the high-flying escort Belle de Jour in the television drama series Secret Diary of a Call Girl between 2007 and 2011.

The ITV2 book adaptation Brooke Magnanti’s The intimate adventures of a London call girl, a memoir about the life of a wealthy prostitute, featured Hannah Baxter.

Hannah chose “Belle de Jour” as her pseudonym and hooked up with high-flying businessmen in steamy scenes that showed Billie dressed up in a variety of different outfits and wigs.

Busty bombshell

Here is another shot was taken from her Call Girl days where her character helped explore her clients’ kinks and fetishes.

Billie met her memoir’s author in preparation for the role. Billie was a research scientist, and she revealed her identity to the author in a Sunday newspaper.

Billie said: “I had to meet the person behind the words to be able to take part… people did ask me about her, and I just had to smile, to avoid giving anything away.”

She also revealed that they used a body double for her sex scenes when she was pregnant during filming as it got “too obvious.”

Dripping in silver



(Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jag)

Billie shined bright in a shimmering silver dress at the Rare Beasts gala screening she attended with her partner Johnny in London.

As she celebrated her directorial debut, the starlet looked terrific in her strapless outfit at the Everyman Broadgate theatre.

She led the way for other glamorous arrivals, and she completed her futuristic look by wearing silver sequin heels with silver eyeshadow.

Tantalizing two-piece

Killing it in crochet as she poses for the camera

In July, Billie sent pulses racing in a skimpy crochet co-ord as she snapped a series of sultry selfies.

As she displayed her toned midriff, Billie posed a beautiful pose in a crochet knitted bralette with a mini skirt.

As she took to the floor, she was wearing black heels and mules with gold details.

Billie captioned the photo: “Needing attention” and tagged the fashion brand, saying: “Absolutely living for @anniesibiza” adding a cherry emoji on end.