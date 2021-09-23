Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Son Kingston on Birthday

Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Son Kingston on Birthday
By Brandon Pitt
Praise the Lourd, because we just got new pics of the King! 

Billie Lourd shared photos of her 1-year-old son, Kingston, in honor of his first birthday on Sept. 22. The Booksmart actress tagged her location in “hEavEn..!” as she revealed sweet pics of her baby boy, whose face she kept out of view or covered with a heart emoji. 

Billie, wearing a crown with her name on it, was seen laughing as Kingston sat at his highchair and reached for a Milk Bar birthday cake.

The pair were also photographed snuggling together at home. The gallery ended with Billie holding Kingston up at a dinner table while he affectionately grabbed her face. Obviously, the grandson of Carrie Fisher was fashionably dressed in a space-themed onesie, perhaps an homage to her role as Princess Leia. (He’s already a big fan of Star Wars.)

