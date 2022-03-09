Billie Eilish, Why No Time To Die, Actually Practiced Writing James Bond songs before she got the job

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell are currently frontrunners to become the songwriters behind the third James Bond theme to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song with “No Time To Die.” As it turns out, having a song in their discography that soundtracks Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond has a history in the pair being longtime fans of the 007 franchise.
“No Time To Die”It is the first time that this has been done. James Bond moviesIn more than one way. Billie Eilish and Finneas’ theme marks the youngest an artist has been to sing the main song from the film series, as well the first to be recorded outside a traditional studio. It was written on a bus tour and recorded in their bedroom. Eilish, now 20, has shared her roots with this song and is nominated for an Oscar.
During the interview Variety, 24-year-old Finneas O’Connell admitted to thinking it might be obtainable to write a Bond song “maybe ten years from now,” and wasn’t expecting it to happen that quickly. It did. As the songwriters shared, they’ve always been big fans of the James Bond movies, and in their spare time would pretend to write Bond-style music. Eilish explained the writing process. “No Time To Die”:
It’s a great thing that the writing duo had a good understanding of how a 007 song should look. Billie Eilish previously stated that she and her brother were up to writing the theme back in 2019, before Eilish won her Grammys in 2019. Eilish felt like she and her brother were together. They were in a “long kind of strategic process”They were actually auditioning for the song while they wrote it.
Daniel Craig almost didn’t approve of the tune according to one producer involved, but once they found the emotional climax of “No Time To Die,”It was signed by James Bond actor. Billie Eilish added this:
Be a part of No Time To DieWas a dream come true for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, and now they are recognized among the best theme songs of 2021 in the Nominations for Oscar, which also features music by Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison and Diane Warren. The Oscars air Sunday, February 27. You can hear the Oscars here the duos’ latest movie music in Turning red, where they penned songs for Pixar’s fictional boy band.