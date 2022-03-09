Billie Eilish, Why No Time To Die, Actually Practiced Writing James Bond songs before she got the job

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell are currently frontrunners to become the songwriters behind the third James Bond theme to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song with “No Time To Die.” As it turns out, having a song in their discography that soundtracks Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond has a history in the pair being longtime fans of the 007 franchise.

“No Time To Die”It is the first time that this has been done. James Bond movies In more than one way. Billie Eilish and Finneas’ theme marks the youngest an artist has been to sing the main song from the film series, as well the first to be recorded outside a traditional studio. It was written on a bus tour and recorded in their bedroom. Eilish, now 20, has shared her roots with this song and is nominated for an Oscar.

Since childhood, we’ve wanted to write Bond songs. We even pretend to do it sometimes and create chords that sound like Bond. We would do it before it was ever a thing we could do.

During the interview Variety , 24-year-old Finneas O’Connell admitted to thinking it might be obtainable to write a Bond song “maybe ten years from now,” and wasn’t expecting it to happen that quickly. It did. As the songwriters shared, they’ve always been big fans of the James Bond movies, and in their spare time would pretend to write Bond-style music. Eilish explained the writing process. “No Time To Die”:

It took a lot of time to digest the films and take in the world of Bond. We’ve loved it for so long that it wasn’t a new thing for us… We knew pretty certain what the song was going to have to feel like. It was about finding the right way to do it. It was the melodies which were the most important thing.

It’s a great thing that the writing duo had a good understanding of how a 007 song should look. Billie Eilish previously stated that she and her brother were up to writing the theme back in 2019, before Eilish won her Grammys in 2019. Eilish felt like she and her brother were together. They were in a “long kind of strategic process” They were actually auditioning for the song while they wrote it.

Daniel Craig almost didn’t approve of the tune according to one producer involved, but once they found the emotional climax of “No Time To Die,”It was signed by James Bond actor. Billie Eilish added this:

This was one of our greatest dreams and goals. We didn’t even set goals because goals are more than you think possible.