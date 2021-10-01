Billie Eilish to Perform Sally at “Nightmare Before Christmas” Concert

Billie Eilish will play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before ChristmasLater in the month

Following a three-year hiatus — including 2020’s coronavirus-forced cancellation — the Halloween event takes place on October 29th with a family-friendly early show on October 31st at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, where Eilish will perform the stop-motion animated film’s “Sally’s Song.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!” Elfman said in a statement. “This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew for our upcoming 'Nightmare Before Christmas' shows at the Banc of California Stadium," Elfman announced on Twitter.

“Weird Al”Yankovic will be there to perform the role of Lock. Ken Page will return his role as Oogie Boogie in the 1993 film. John Mauceri, the conductor, will conduct the concert’s orchestra. This includes the performers singing in tandem with their big-screen counterparts.

The concert — the first-ever film music event held at Banc of California Stadium — will also include pre-show activities like a costume contest and trick-or-treating.

“Jack is Back! I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why),”Elfman had previously made a statement. “BUT — I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.”

Eilish recently performed on the stage again after the pandemic year. She has been performing at iHeartRadio Festival and Life Is Beautiful Festival as well as Governors Ball.