Billie Eilish reveals the Must-Haves on Her Backstage Rider

If Billie Eilish has these snacks backstage, she’ll be happier than ever.

What’s Billie’s official rider? The “Ocean Eyes”Singer shared the essentials she has before she takes to the stage for her performances.

“It’s called schar, which is this gluten free brand from Germany,”The musician spoke out about her favorite backstage carbs from an Apple Music. TikTok. “I have that and I always have peanut butter and jelly.”

Is there anything else the pop star wants? She also added the Sept. 30 video. “I always have like crackers and chips and salsa and guacamole. I always have pineapple and watermelon and tajin.”

As for drinks, Billie keeps it to lemonade, chocolate milk and Poppi, which is a low-sugar probiotic sparkling soda that she loves.

Another item on the list of 20-year olds is “lots of ice, lots of water”Peanut butter pretzels, of course.