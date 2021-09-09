Billie Eilish New Disney+ Film should be viewed on The Biggest Screen! Says Robert Rodriquez

Billie Eilish’s new concert film Los Angeles Love Letter: Happier than Everett’s is available today on Disney+ and Robert Rodriguez, co-director, hopes that the film will be enjoyed by many. “watch it on the biggest screen possible. Speaking exclusively to Pop Culture.com about the new project, Rodriguez praised his team’s work on the movie. “It came out amazing, I’m sure. It’s amazing to look at it,” he said. “It’s best to see it on the largest screen possible.”

Rodriguez worked with Academy Award-winning animator Patrick Osborne, as well as his own daughter and Eilish, to capture both the musical element and the brilliant animated aspects of the film. Noting how crucial it became that the concert footage was filmed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Rodriguez feels this element truly sets A Love Letter to Los Angeles apart from other concert films. “The stage is a character in itself.” he shared. “It’s the main character in the show. You can see it in the light and their bodies in that space. It’s just different than other concert films.

Billie performs her second album front to back at the @HollywoodBowl In #HappierThanEver Los Angeles: A Love letter to Los Angeles, streaming now @DisneyPlus. Directed By @Rodriguez & @PatrickTOsborne feat. @FINNEAS? @GustavoDudamel? @LAPhil amp; @LACCsings. #BillieEilishOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/bWAcqME4zY

— Billie Eilish (@billieeilish) September 3, 2021

This music special is based upon Eilish’s latest album. Happier Than Ever The album debuted to widespread critical acclaim in this summer’s release. Rodriguez had discovered Eilish’s music via his daughter before and raved about it. “amazing” The new record is. “It’s such a great and it’s such a strong album,” He said and then praised. Happier Than EverFor how it works “plays sequentially”From track to track.

“There are not many people who could just play one album and have that be a show,” Rodriguez continued to speak. “And it’s a very satisfying, fantastic show. And some of the songs that you think are really great on the album, are even better live with the orchestra or just the way we do it, she does it, and then we shoot it.”

Eilish is not the only one featured in the special. Also, her brother, performer/producer FINNEAS, and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus are also included. The Los Angeles Philharmonic is also featured, conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, as is world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo. There are Orchestra Arrangements from David Campbell. Happier Than Ever – A Love Letter to Los AngelesDisney+ is streaming it now.