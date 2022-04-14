Billie Eilish, Finneas to Jam With Lisa Simpson in ‘Simpsons’ Short

Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to make their Springfield debut in an upcoming The Simpsons short premiering exclusively on Disney+.

“When Billie Met Lisa,” debuting April 22 on the streaming service, features the O’Connell siblings as Simpsonized versions of themselves. In the short, the duo encounter Lisa Simpson as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone.

Eilish then invites Lisa to her studio, where the three have “a special jam session she’ll never forget,” Disney+ said of the episode, the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts tailored exclusively for Disney+ and its other properties like Marvel and Star Wars; Eilish previously teamed with the streaming service for her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles concert film, while Eilish and Finneas also contributed music and their voices to Disney+’s Turning Red.

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022

The Simpsons have been on a pop music kick in recent seasons, from teaming up with Bad Bunny for his animated “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” video to featuring the Weeknd as a guest on a Season 33 episode in March.