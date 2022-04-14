Billie Eilish, Finneas to Jam With Lisa Simpson in ‘Simpsons’ Short

Billie Eilish, Finneas to Jam With Lisa Simpson in 'Simpsons' Short
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to make their Springfield debut in an upcoming The Simpsons short premiering exclusively on Disney+.

“When Billie Met Lisa,” debuting April 22 on the streaming service, features the O’Connell siblings as Simpsonized versions of themselves. In the short, the duo encounter Lisa Simpson as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. 

Eilish then invites Lisa to her studio, where the three have “a special jam session she’ll never forget,” Disney+ said of the episode, the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts tailored exclusively for Disney+ and its other properties like Marvel and Star Wars; Eilish previously teamed with the streaming service for her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles concert film, while Eilish and Finneas also contributed music and their voices to Disney+’s Turning Red.

The Simpsons have been on a pop music kick in recent seasons, from teaming up with Bad Bunny for his animated “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” video to featuring the Weeknd as a guest on a Season 33 episode in March.

Latest News

Previous articleOnly 3 Films by Female Directors in Cannes Competition Lineup Despite 2018 Gender Parity Pledge

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact