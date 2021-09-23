Billie Eilish Calls Out Double Standards in Hollywood

Everyone seems to have an opinion about Billie Eilish.

Ever since she burst onto the scene at the age of 13 with “Ocean Eyes,” the now 19-year-old singer has faced public scrutiny on everything from the music she releases to the clothes she wears.

“Or my sexuality!” she told Elle for its October 2021 issue. “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”

Eilish said that she has never dreamed of a life in the spotlight. “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life,'” She pointed out. “All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”

Consider the comments she received about her clothing. Eilish was known for wearing baggy clothes that made it difficult to see her body, so people couldn’t comment on it. Eilish recently experimented with new looks. Whether it’s the Marilyn Monroe-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown she wore to the Met Gala or the custom Valentino corset she wore for British Vogue, the artist enjoys switching up her style. And while she slays in no matter what she wears, it appears some followers have taken issue with this change.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment,” Eilish shared. “But it’s very dehumanizing.”