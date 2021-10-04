Billie Eilish Announced as Glastonbury Headliner

Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest headling performer ever at England’s Glastonbury Festival, according to an Instagram post from the fest Monday.

“We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022 to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner,” the post reads. “This will be her first U.K. festival headline performance.”

Next year marks the return of the festival, which was canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

“my body my fucking choice” – billie eilish pic.twitter.com/5ia0QIPgq4 — billiebabycutie (@billiebabycute) October 3, 2021

The news comes days after Eilish used her Austin City Limits set as an opportunity to slam Texas’ highly controversial abortion laws. Standing in front of a background reading “Bans Off Our Bodies” the 19-year-old said: “I’m sick and tired of old men. Shut the fuck up about our bodies.”

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she adds. “But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”

Eilish dropped her latest record, Happier Than Ever, in August.