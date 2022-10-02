Bill Nye Demands Conservative Lawmakers Stop Cherry-Picking Climate Change Data

Bill Nye the Science Guy offers three words of wisdom for Republicans regarding a specific topic “conservative network” “an infamous, notorious host,”Who have been selecting which data on climate change and hurricanes to share with their audiences: “Cut it out!”

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta,”Nye slammed Republicans for feeding misleading information to their denialist base.

“When people ask me, what can we do about climate change, there’s all sorts of things we can do,” Nye told Acosta. “We can address this. We can have better building codes. We can bury our power lines. We can have better infrastructure, more resilient escape routes. We can have trains in place, but we can have these things ready. But if we don’t acknowledge there’s a problem, we’re not going to get it done.”

“The End Is Nye”The host will then get to the point. I’m just asking conservative lawmakers to eliminate it! I can understand your desire to be reelected. I know that your primary system is what motivates and inspires you to reach these hardcore conservative voters. But, look, you’ve just– just cut it out!”

He continued to scream at Tucker Carlson and Fox News, saying that Tucker Carlson was the real culprit. “competitive network, conservative network” “an infamous, notorious host”The graph was shown the night before. “cherry-picking the hurricane data, saying it had to make landfall in the Atlantic seaboard. It had to have, it had to come ashore, and it had to have a certain strength,” Nye said. “This data, it’s not an out-and-out lie, but it is absolutely misleading.”

Nye was all-in again. “I just ask everybody on the other side to cut it out!”He shouted. “We’ve got hundreds of thousands of people suffering tremendously. Now, come on, let’s get to work. This is the United States! Come on. Let’s be world leaders, for crying out loud!”

As of Saturday evening, at least 32 people are confirmed dead from Hurricane Ian, including 28 from Florida and four from North Carolina, and more than 1.000 having been rescued along Florida’s southwestern coast. It is currently a post-tropical storm moving northward through South Carolina, and across central North Carolina towards Virginia. More than 1 million Floridians are still without power.