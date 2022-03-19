Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’Questions the Paths Taken By Disney TLC, A&E

Both the CEO of Walt Disney Co., Bob Chapek, and the Walt Disney Co. are under fire because they seem to have a slow response to the events. “Don’t Say Gay”Florida Senate passed the bill. It now goes to the Governor. Ron DeSantis will likely sign it into law.

The fallout from that legislation touched Hollywood this week, as Disney employees lashed out at the company’s initial hesitation to get involved.

Bill Maher, a noted his observation that we now live in a world in which corporations have to pick sides. Real-TimeConversation on Friday night at HBO. He asked panelists Kristen Soltis Anderson and Max Brooks whether they think it is good to get involved in politics and other social issues. World War Z and a senior resident dellow at the Atlantic Council, a nonresident fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point, and host of Max Brooks Breaks DownYouTube .

“In most cases, no,”Soltis Anderson said that, ten years ago corporate activism would have been a problem for leftists, but they now want it. She said that she was not against corporate activism. “Disney does sell values,”It is more closely tied to it than the average company.

Brooks claimed that anyone making money should take a stand. Brooks said that anyone who makes money takes a stand. “As a consumer, I have a choice. When Disney comes out with Mulan 2 and she wants to fight the Dalai Lama, I can say goodbye.”

Based on the reactions to his remarks, Maher seemed to be echoing a familiar theme. “We’re becoming a country where we have nothing in common.”He also stated that America is his favorite country. “needs more neutral things.”

“Most Americans are with you on that,”Solitis Anderson stated.

Maher lashed out at the increasing blurring between brand identities during the closing monologue. He called out TLC and A&E, which have moved away from their roots of learning and arts and entertainment into reality shows.

“The History Channel has no history, and MTV has no music,”He railed. “You can buy a petting zoo and turn it into a bondage dungeon, but you gotta change the sign.”

Playboy’s attempt to do away with nudity in an ill-fated move drew Maher’s ire. The magazine’s nudity was removed “was like taking cats out of Cat Fancy,”He stated. The same path was followed by him. Sports Illustrated’sSwimsuit issue celebrating “all kind of bodies except the good kind.”

“Was it really such a crime to have one magazine once a year to have supermodels attempt to hide their nipples?”SI is now apparent “edited by the Huffington Post.”

Valentine’s Day, the Boy Scouts, and ACLU came in for further lumps for changing their brands and missions. Maher’s final point was saved for the Republican Party, Maher accused of representing “a form of government you don’t believe in.”That is why it is best to change its name. “The Trump Party,”He concluded.

Earlier in the show, Maher’s guest was Ernest Moniz, the former US Secretary of Energy and now CEO of the Energy Futures Initiative.

Moniz sent messages that were both hopeful and gloomy. While he allowed that a full-scale nuclear exchange was not out of the question, given Russian President Putin’s “rather reckless language,” he also allowed that fusion energy – a long-sought goal for creating clean, cheap energy – is “closer than you think.”He believed that private industry would bring it in the next decade. This could lead to an even greater expansion of the public sector over the years.