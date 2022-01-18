Bill Hader, an SNL alumnus, recalls the Sweet Exchange he had after his famous Scared Straight Sketch with Betty White

Betty White was a TV legend. Her legendary comedy skills have made her a favorite of many generations. Although she is best remembered for her roles on Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden GirlsHer impeccable work as a host is what made her famous (and its spinoff). Saturday Night Live. The 2010 episode of the variety show, hosted by the actress who died in 2010, was a memorable one. Now, SNL Bill Hader, an alumnus, has recalled a sweet encounter he had following one of White’s sketches.

One of the best moments to come out of Betty White’s episode was the “Scared Straight”sketch: White and Kenan Thomson played the roles of a grandmother/grandson who try to steer some bullies in the right direction. They attempt to accomplish this by telling stories that look a lot like movies like “The Shining”, but it is difficult. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. To commemorate White’s 100th birthday Vanity FairTalked with Saturday Night LiveThe episode was loved by many stars, including Bill Hader, who was one of the bullies. He shared the sweet and sentimental words that the actress gave him during the chat:

I was very gentle on that show. It’s well documented I would [break] easily. I laughed so much after Kenan and Betty came in, that she later said: ‘I’Sweetie, I’m so sorry. It reminded of Harvey [Korman]Tim [Conway]Carol [Burnett’s] show.’ I was like, ‘This is so cool. She called me sweetie.’

The sketch shows the following: ItStar’s character said that the story was telling sounded just like it. The Wizard of Oz. Betty White and Kenan Thomson’s character then sat him down again in a chair. White kept hitting him. Hader tried to keep his laughter intact, but it is a very difficult task working with comedians like White. White’s words were certainly sweet. Even more so, the fact that she compared it to the one she had with her legendary collaborators.

Isn’t it funny? Check it out below and don’t forget to laugh.

Betty White was 88 when she hosted the show and became the oldest host. Following her death, NBC re-aired her episode from Mother’s Day weekend 2010. This was only one tribute to the legendary actress. Many people shared funny clips of White online, from interviews with Joan Rivers to promotional videos to roast sessions at Sandra Bullock’s expense. The actress had a full life, it’s obvious.

The NBC anchor was also a vocal figure behind the scenes. 2020 SNL writer Mike O’Brien revealed that she rejected a unicorn sketch due to her manager not wanting any animals (the actress was a known animal activist). Even though the segment did not air, things turned out to be a success, especially when you consider the other sketches that were included in the episode.

It’s still hard to believe that Betty White is no longer with us, but fans can always honor her by watching her slew of movies and television appearances in her memory.