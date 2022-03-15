Bill Barr Does Not Use a Filter to Discuss His Time with Donald Trump

Bill Barr speaks clearly when it comes Donald Trump. A March 11 CNN Interview, Barr said that while he backed Trump’s policies, “I was very conscious of his personal failings, especially his pettiness and his temper when he’s not getting his way.”Barr shared an anecdote about his new memoir. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,”Which recalled Trump’s “tantrum”During the chaos following George Floyd’s 2020 death. Barr said that Trump blamed his aides in the violent riots which took place after George Floyd’s passing in 2020. “f***ing losers.”

Barr said that those outbursts were nothing in comparison to Trump’s post-election protests. Barr accuses the ex-president for going “off the rails,”CNN reported that Trump’s former attorney general said that Trump was only supported by people who backed his stolen election claims. “Well, he’s not my idea of a president,”Barr also spoke in the interview. “I felt that he was going to lose the election because he was not controlling himself, he was allowing his pettiness to come through.”

Barr stated to Savannah Guthrie, TODAY, on March 7, that despite his Trump fears, he would still vote Trump if the former POTUS is elected Republican president. “It’s hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be three years hence,”Barr stated this via the New York Post. “But as of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee.”