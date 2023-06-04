Bijou Phillips weeps in court after Danny Masterson verdict

Danny Masterson’s distraught spouse was seen leaving the Los Angeles courthouse moments after a verdict found Danny guilty of raping both women.

Bijou Philips, who was trailing behind Billy Baldwin as he walked along the street in front of her, quickly entered a car.

Baldwin is married to Bijou Phillips’ half-sister Chynna.

Masterson, who was arrested in August of last year for the crime against him, is currently behind bars.

The jury found two counts of rape guilty and informed the judge they could not agree on the third.

Tony Ortega was a reporter who covered the trial every day. He says the judge had questioned Phillips after she received the verdict.

When the results were announced, I heard a wail. “It was like an otherworldly noise,” Ortega says. And I realized that it was Danny Masterson’s wife, and the judge had asked her if she would be able to maintain composure.

Masterson, his accusers and the Church of Scientology were all affiliated with the Church of Scientology during the early 2000s when the sexual assaults allegedly occurred.

Chrisie Bixler described the night Masterson, allegedly the perpetrator of the alleged rape on her, spoke out while speaking to Leah Remini in the show “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

In 2001, she claimed that Masterson told her that he had sexual relations with her when she was unconscious.

Bixler released a statement after the jury came back deadlocked on her case in the retrial, saying: “Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson’s monstrous behavior.”

On Wednesday, the Church of Scientology released its own statement.

The statement read: “The Church does not have a policy that prohibits or discourages members from reporting criminal behavior of Scientologists to law enforcement.” The Church has not provided any evidence that it harassed its accusers.