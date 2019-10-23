Bigg Boss Telugu Vote Online 13th Week – Who is going to be eliminated this week?

In the present and on-going week of Bigg Boss Telugu 13, five of the notable and favorite contestants have reportedly been nominated to face elimination from the show. The names of the contestants are Ali, Baba Bhaskar, S. Jyothi, Varun and Sreemukhi.

In addition to this, it is crucial to note that Bigg Boss Season 3 Telugu is on the verge of reaching its finale. On top of that, the sources are claiming that there will be only two elimination remaining before the finale of the popular reality TV Show comes to a definitive conclusion. In addition to this, Rahul has already been confirmed to reach finale as he has won the task, namely, ticket to finale.

As of now only five of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil are scrambling to get votes to save themselves from the impending eviction. As mentioned earlier the name of the contestants who are going to be evicted from the house are:

Bigg Boss Telugu Vote Online 13th Week

Sreemukhi

Baba Bhaskar

ShivaJyothi

Varun Sandesh

Ali Reza

The competition is getting fierce

It is confirmed that one of these contestants are going to be eliminated from the show this week. During the weekend elimination special episode, the fate of these contestants will be known.

The audience is expected to tune to their Television sets and online streaming platforms such as Voot on the 22nd of October 2019 to see who leaves the house. In addition to this, the voting line for this week’s elimination is open up until the 26th of October till 12:00.

Save your favorite contestants while you still have the chance.