Bigg Boss 7 Kannada Online Voting | Who would you save this week?

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada has reportedly entered the glorious second week and everything is still rainbows and butterflies till now. Nevertheless, there have a few things that took place unexpectedly in Bigg Boss season 7 Kannada like Ravi Belagare did leave the house of Bigg Boss house as she did suffer from a severe medical condition.

Nevertheless, Gurulinga Swamiji has reportedly been evicted from the house due to the first’s week voting process. Moreover, the list of contestants who have been nominated to be eliminated from the second week of Bigg Boss Kannada is out. It would be interesting to see which of the contestants are going to be eliminated from the show this week.

The second-week nomination list of Bigg Boss Kannada

According to the recent episode, this week around six distinctive contestants have been nominated to go through elimination this week. By the looks of it, only one of the male contestants has been nominated for elimination whereas five of the female contestants are up for elimination this week.

The names of the contestants are:

Chaitra Vasudevan

Chaitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Deepika

Sujatha

Priyanka

By the looks of it, Chaitra Vasudevan and Chaitra Kotur have been nominated reportedly for the second week. So far, both of these contestants have been trailing behind in terms voting poll which would suggest that they might be in danger zone this week as well.

The other contestants have been nominated for the first time. Only time will tell as to who will be saved and who will go back to their lives.