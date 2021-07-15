Big Shot Season 2 Release Date | Where to Watch Online? Disney+ Hotstar | 2021

Big Shot is one of the feel-good family dramas you can watch on Disney+. The series is created collectively by Dean Lorey, David E. Kelley, & Brad Garrett. Moreover, the first-ever season of Big Shot will be released on the streaming network in 2021. Also, the finale of the series aired on the 18th of June, 2021.

Fans have been wondering if the series will be making its return for a second season. The first season features ten episodes, and if you’re looking forward to watching a family drama, then Big Shot is the perfect series for you!

Big Shot: Plot

The original Disney+ show revolves around a popular coach portrayed by John Stamos, who the NCAA fires. Later, Stamos is approached by an all-girls private school to take up the same job.

At the beginning of the series, Stamos’ character finds it hard to train young girls to compete with other schools. However, over time he becomes fond of them and treats them as family. The series is available for streaming on Disney+.

Big Shot Season 2: Release Date

At the time of writing, it is extremely tough to note if Big Shot will be returning for a second season. Disney+ is yet to renew the series, and no comments have come from John Stamos’s lead actor.

The family drama currently features a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes. John Stamos has revealed that Disney+ has been quite supportive of the series. Given that the news of the development of Big Shot season 2 is premature.

Even if Disney plans to bring the second season of Big Shot, it will release sometime in mid-2022.

Big Shot Season 2: Where can you watch Big Shot?

At the time of writing, Big Shot is only available on Disney+ for streaming. Additionally, if you reside in India, you can watch Big Shot on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a request not to rely on pirated websites to watch critically acclaimed series like Big Shot.

Relying on pirated sites to watch series like Big Shot is a criminal offense. And if you download or stream the series from pirated sites, then you could incur jail time and would have to pay hefty fines as well.