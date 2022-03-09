Big Screen Return for Romantic Comedies, R Rated Raunch and Dramatic Fares? Sean Gamble, Cinemark CEO, Says He “Could See It”

Sean Gamble, CEO at No. Cinemark is 3 exhibitors. It envisions more than just heroic fare to save the theater industry as it emerges out of the darkest days at Covid.

“I could see more quantity of films released over time, rather than less” because of the dramatic changes in the sector, Gamble said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. This increase in volume, Gamble stated, is due to the rise and continued efforts of traditional distributors as well as newer players like Apple, Netflix, Amazon.

Cinemark has conducted extensive test-and-learn initiatives with Netflix, booking Zack Snyder’s Army of the DeadA one-week theatrical run was held last year in the United States. While that engagement didn’t yield big results, Gamble said more examples are in the offing, though he didn’t offer specifics. “They’re seeing the value of releasing those films, promotionally and in terms of how it improves and enhances the impression of that content,”He said. “It’s also really important to the creative community.”

Gamble declined to predict whether the domestic box office will return to its pre-pandemic peak of $11.4 billion in 2019, but he said that it was unlikely. Gamble said there is ample reason to be optimistic due to strong performances by several films during the second half 2021 and in the current quarter. He also expects a wider range of genres in theaters, as opposed to the superheroes-will-conquer-all narrative that many industry observers have adopted.

“One of the challenges prior to the pandemic that the traditional studios experienced was on the smaller-to-mid-tier films because of the rigid window,”He said. The exclusive theatrical windows used to last for a minimum of 10 week, sometimes a little longer. But, they now only take 45 days.

“The cost to make and market those [smaller] films had gotten to a place where it was a tougher financial model,”Gamble continues. “So, in some ways, a slightly shorter window and a more dynamic window actually leads to a more viable model for those films. I personally could see a situation where more of that content starts to come back — the romantic comedies and the raunchy comedies and dramas, which we’ve seen far fewer of in recent years because there’s a greater opportunity for those films now.”

The forecast for release windows is available here “there may not be a single model, as there was before the pandemic,”Gamble stated. “There may be a range of scenarios. That said, most of the meaningful commercial films tend to be converging toward a 45-day window.”He listed the benefits of a theatrical run as perception, box office revenue and cultural real estate, along with a decrease in potential piracy.

Gamble was accompanied by Melissa Thomas, the company’s CFO, during the 30-minute session. Thomas joined the company last November. She spoke about recent trends in dynamic ticket prices, which were important to the huge opening weekend. The BatmanIt was more expensive than other releases at some theaters. Cinemark is less aggressive in increasing prices than AMC or other competitors, due to the complicated industry politics. However, Cinemark was already studying the tactic before Covid and is currently pursuing it more aggressively.

“Our approach is to maximize attendance and box office and further monetize with ancillary revenue opportunity,”Thomas said that it was mainly concessions. Nevertheless, “we do see an opportunity on the pricing side and we continue to look at that strategically, looking to leverage data and analysis to get more sophisticated with our pricing over time. We’re not deploying a one-size-fits-all strategy. … We’re currently testing into it and to really see how elasticity has evolved during the pandemic period and then from there we’re making adjustments. That could be increases in some cases, or decreases in some cases, but all with an eye toward not hampering demand.”

Ben Swinburne (moderator) and media analysts asked Thomas if Thomas meant that the company would go public. “increasingly getting to more dynamic pricing on a full-time basis”Keep it going. “Yes,”She responded.